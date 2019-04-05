Misfit is offering $50 off its Misfit Vapor 2 wearables when you apply code MISFIT&B8TA during checkout. Shipping is free. The promotion is valid through April 11th. Today's deal is the best we've ever shared on this particular wearable.

The price for the Misfit Vapor 2 has always been just a bit too high... until now. Thanks to code MISFIT&B8TA , you can save $50 on this wearable.

The Misfit Vapor 2 features built-in heart rate tracking, standalone GPS, Google Pay, and water resistance. It's compatible with iPhone and Android devices, and it's powered by Google's Wear OS. That means it can track your workouts, control your music, alert you to notifications, and more. You can choose from 41mm and 46mm case sizes, in a variety of colors to suit every style. The watch faces and straps can be customized farther if you wish.

We gave this wearable 3 out of 5 stars in our in-depth review. One of the gripes had to do with price, which today's deal helps to alleviate. Still, feel free to check that out if you'd like to know more about the Misfit Vapor 2. Just keep in mind that the discount ends on April 11th.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.