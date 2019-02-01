The Minger DreamColor 16.4-foot Wi-Fi LED light strip is down to $23.99 with code IP2YZJWP on Amazon. That's down from a street price of $40 which it has never dropped from without a special coupon. These DreamColor lights are already more affordable than the likes of Philips Hue, but are a steal at $24.

This strip has RGB LEDs covering 16.4 feet. It has physical controls for determining brightness and colors, or you can use the accompanying app from afar. If you're already set up with some Amazon Echo devices, you can use these to adjust your lights with just your voice. The strip has a high-sensitivity mic that can adjust the speed and color of the lights automatically based on ambient sound so your strip lighting will sync with your favorite music. The lights are also waterproof so they can be used inside your home as well as outdoors. Users give these lights 4.1 stars based on almost 50 reviews.

