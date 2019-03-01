Get three Aukey 3.3-foot braided nylon USB-C to USB-C charging cables for $5.99 with code 3NOI29TI. This pack normally sells for $20 or so and rarely drops in price, even during previous Aukey sales.

That's not the only cable on sale right now either. There are plenty of options for Micro USB and USB-C discounted today:

All of these deals expire March 6, so stock up while you can.

