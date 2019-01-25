Over at Woot, you can save on a LIFX smart light bulb bundle containing 4 LIFX Mini bulbs and 1 LIFX + bulb. If you were to purchase these items separately, you'd be looking at over $170 on a regular day at Amazon.

Regardless of which smart home ecosystem you've already bought into, these bulbs will work great. LIFX smart bulbs can be controlled from an app that's available on several platforms, including iOS, Android, and Windows 10. You'll be able to access them anywhere, set schedules, change colors, and more. They also work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit without the need for a hub, which makes them simpler to use than other smart home devices.

The LIFX Mini is easy to set up, adjustable, dimmable, has access to more than 16 million colors, and is the equivalent of a 60W incandescent bulb with an A19 fitting. The BR30 LIFX + bulb is equivalent to 75W and has infra-red light support king it easier for your home security cameras to see in the dark.

