The Samsung Fast Charge Qi-enabled wireless charging pad is just $14.99 through Samsung. The deal comes with free shipping so it really is just $14.99 total. The same pad goes for $37 on Amazon and $44 at Best Buy.

This deal does not come with a Fast Charge wall charger, though, so that will cost another $13 if you want the speedy charging (or $15 if you buy it directly from Samsung). That's still less expensive than getting both products together on Amazon.

The Fast Charge pad supports all Qi compatible devices, including the Apple iPhone and Android devices like the Galaxy S9. If you're using the Fast Charge adapter, you'll get much quicker speeds with compatible devices. You can also use this pad to charge smartwatches like the Gear S3. It comes with a one-year warranty.

See at Samsung

