The Joby GripTight POV kit is down to $9.95 at B&H. This same kit sells for $17 on Amazon and as much as $21 at Best Buy. We've seen it priced as high as $50 before. Today's deal is a match of the lowest price in history.

The POV Kit is designed to work with any smartphone, with or without a case. It can work to both capture and watch video on your phone and will keep it secure no matter what. The handgrip is modular and allows for four primary positions: Camera Grip, Post Grip, Stand Alone, and Action Mount. The cold shoe adapter allows it to be attached to more standard camera gear. It comes with a Bluetooth trigger remote so you can capture photos and videos from a distance.

See at B&H

