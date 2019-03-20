B&H is offering the JarvMobile 10000mAh Wireless Charging Power Bank for just $16.95 as part of its DealZone promotion. You'd usually pay in the region of $30 for this battery pack with integrated Qi charger, so you're saving $13 in this sale. The price is only good until the end of the day, so don't miss it.
The portable charger has enough capacity to charge most smartphones up to 5 times over. It has a USB-A port for hooking up your charging cables and also has a wireless charging pad built-in to the surface of the charger for powering up your Qi-enabled smartphone. Both can be used simultaneously. You can recharge the power bank itself via Micro-USB, USB-C or with your wireless Qi charger, too. There's also an LED array that lets you know the remaining battery level of the power bank.
