The copper blue Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds are down to $159.99 on Amazon. These buds regularly sell for $190 and haven't dropped in price since last year. You can also get this deal in Copper Black.

The Elite Active 65t are similar to their (usually) slightly cheaper counterpart Elite 65t model but, as the name suggests, add some sportier features for those looking for workout headphones. As well as dual mics and support for Google Assitant, Alexa or Siri, the Actives add a slightly grippier finish, IP56 water resistance (versus IP55 for the standard Elite 65t), a built-in accelerometer for motion tracking and a quick charge feature giving you 1.5 hours of usage from a 15-minute charge in the included charging case.

