The ruby iOttie iON wireless mini fast charger Qi-certified wireless charging pad is down to $29.99 right now. This version normally sells for around $40. Today's deal matches the lowest price we've ever seen. You can get the black version for a bit lower at $25.95, but that one does not come with AC adapter, so I think the extra $4 is worth the added convenience of getting everything you need together.

Other iOttie devices on sale today include the upgraded iON V2 model, which is designed to work even with thicker cases on your phone. It's down to $34.95 from a street price around $50. Or go for the wireless charging stand, which is $10 off.

The Qi wireless charging on the original iON delivers up to 7.5W for compatible iPhone devices like the iPhone 8 and up to 10W for compatible Android devices like the Samsung Galaxy S9. Other Qi-enabled devices get 5W. There's an easy-to-read status light, which fluctuates between white and red lights to let you know how the charge is going. It has a soft heathered fabric that not only keeps all your devices nice and comfortable but is designed to blend in with your home. You'll also get a two-year warranty with this device. Users give it 4.2 stars based on 177 reviews.

