Grab two Topgreener Wi-Fi smart plugs with energy monitoring for $27.83 on Amazon when you clip the 13% off on-page coupon. Without the coupon, the plugs sell for around $32 and do not vary much from that price outside of coupons like this.

You can even up the ante with a 4-pack of the same smart plugs for $47.99 on Amazon. The 20% off on-page coupon drops the price $12 with this deal.

These smart plugs can control appliances remotely, monitor energy, and work with Alexa or Google Assistant for voice control. You don't need a hub to connect these plugs to your Wi-Fi or smart home system, and you can just use the Android and iOS app for control from your smartphone.

These plugs aren't the only products on sale from Topgreener right now. Several products have on-page coupons and many just have straight up direct discounts. If it's a coupon box, just check right below the price on the product page. Here are all the deals we're seeing right now:

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.