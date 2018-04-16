The Dyson Pure Cool Link Wi-Fi Air Purifier is down to $349 on Amazon. This deal on the White version is conveniently timed to compete with Best Buy's one-day deal on the Blue version, so I'm willing to bet this price won't be here tomorrow. It normally sells for around $500.

Dyson's air purifier does the purifying thing all year round with a HEPA filter that removes allergens and pollutants. It can also keep you cool like a fan during the summer. It works with Alexa devices, like the Echo Dot, and includes a smartphone app that lets you monitor your air quality and control the machine. It has several speed settings and modes including a night-time mode and sleep timer. It can be cleaned easily and has no exposed spinning blades that might accidentally catch a wandering finger or two.

See on Amazon