If you haven't played Rocket League yet, literally what are you even doing with your life? This game is a combination of soccer and racing, complete with physics-based gameplay, rocket boosters, demolitions, and the world's wub-wubbiest soundtrack. It's one of the most fun games I've ever played, and if you haven't joined the club yet, now's the time. Rocket League is down to just $9.99 right now, which is half off the normal price.

You can download it from the PlayStation Store, where the Game of the Year Edition is also 50% off. It's up for grabs from Microsoft for Xbox consoles, or from the Nintendo Store if you want to play on your Switch. PC gamers can snag a digital code for the same price. Choose whichever option works best for you.

Note that to get the most out of this well-rated game, you'll need to have an online membership for the console you're playing. Now get out there and score some goals.

