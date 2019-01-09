Amazon has several Holy Stone remote control drones on sale today as its deal of the day. Prices are reduced by up to 30% bringing many models down to all-time low prices.

Included in the sale is the Holy Stone HS100 Quadcopter. It features a 1080p HD camera, 500m control distance and GPS-assisted return home function. It's down to $175 from an average price of $255. On the budget end, the $24 Holy Stone HS190 Foldable Nano Drone is a great option for kids without breaking the bank. It's down from $40.

Holy Stone's offerings are much more affordable than the likes of DJI, so these drones could be a great starting point for budding drone enthusiasts without having to spend a ton of money on a higher-end model. There are several models in the sale so be sure to check out the whole promotion.

These deals are good for today only, so get your orders in before prices rise at the end of the day.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.