The Halter ED-258 Preassembled height adjustable Sit/Stand desktop is down to $142.49 on Amazon. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for it and is thanks to a $50 drop from its regular $200 asking price as well as an on-page coupon for a further 5% reduction. This deal is part of Amazon's Gold Box deals, so the price is temporary.

The Halter sit/stand desktop adjusts easily from a sit position to a standing one in just a few seconds. It fits right on top of your desk and comes fully assembled, so all you have to do is set it down and you're good to go. It comes with a one-year warranty and users give it 4.3 stars based on 851 reviews.

If you plan on switching between sitting and standing a bunch, it's worth also picking up an adjustable foot rest or an anti-fatigue mat to keep things ergonomic.

See at Amazon

