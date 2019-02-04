Amazon has the PlayStation Classic Console available for $51.99, a price we've never seen before. This beats the last discount we posted by $5. Typically this sells for $100.

You'll receive the console along with two wired controllers, an HDMI cable, and a virtual memory card, though you'll need to supply your own USB wall charger to power it.

While loaded with 20 original PlayStation games including Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3 and Wild Arms, there are some that just don't hit the mark of 'defining an era' as the product description claims. Thankfully though, there's an easy way to add your own games to the PlayStation Classic to give it more replayability than before. While it doesn't match up to the likes of the NES Classic Edition or SNES Classic Edition consoles, you could have a lot of fun with the system despite its flaws such as some of the pre-installed games running slowly and the included controllers having no joysticks. While one of the other gripes about this console at release was its price, this deal at Amazon makes adding a new gadget to your arsenal worthwhile.

