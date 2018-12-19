Walmart is taking $100 off the Arcade1Up retro arcade machines. This deal matches one we saw that took $100 off the Asteroids machine, but that deal excluded the other collections! Today you can pick from your favorite games and get the ones that work best for you.

The other Arcade1Up cabinets down to $199 include: Street Fighter 2, Rampage, Centipede, and Galaga, and Pacman. You can also get $50 off the Arcade1Up Deluxe Edition that includes 12 games on one cabinet along with a riser so it lifts off the ground a little more. It's down to $349.99 during this sale compared to $400 at other retailers.

Each regular cabinet has a 17-inch LCD screen, licensed artwork, and controls for multiplayer. These aren't exactly full-sized arcade cabinets, coming in at 45.8 x 23 x 19 inches and weighing 63 pounds. While much larger than novelty cabinets we've seen before, you'll probably still want to play these in a sitting position.

Here are the games in each cabinet:

Asteroids cabinet: Asteroids, Tempest, Major Havoc, and Lunar Lander

Street Fighter cabinet: Street Fighter II Champion Edition, Street Fighter II Turbo, and Street Fighter II The New Challengers

Rampage cabinet: Rampage, Gauntlet, Joust, and Defender

Centipede cabinet: Centipede, Crystal Castles, Missile Command, and Atari Millipede

Galaga cabinet: Galaga and Galaxian

Pacman cabinet: Pac-Man and Pac-Man Plus

See at Walmart