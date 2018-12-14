The Anker Roav 800A 8000mAh Jump Starter Pro is down to $74.99 with code ROAVR320 on Amazon. This normally sells for $100, and today's deal matches some Black Friday pricing.

You can also get the Anker Roav 400A 9000mAh jump starter on sale for $10 off with code ROAVR310. It has a much smaller jump starter but the portable battery is a tad bigger. This is also a great price and one of the lowest it has ever been.

Anker's emergency device should be in every glove compartment, and if you know someone driving around without one then you know what you're giving them for Christmas this year. It combines an emergency jump starter with an emergency battery charger. If your car dies on you, you won't have to worry about being stranded. You can get up to 15 jump starts from a single charge of this device. Hopefully you won't need to use them all.

If it happens at night, the device has a built-in high-intensity LED lamp. Plus, there are two USB ports for charging your mobile devices in a pinch with the 8000mAh battery. Anker backs it up with an 18-month warranty, and the 63 users who have reviewed it give it 4.6 stars out of 5.

See on Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.