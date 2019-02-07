Garmin is dropping the price on several popular fitness trackers between now and February 16. The discounted devices include the Vivomove HR for $169.99, the Vivoactive 3 series for $239.99, and the Vivofit Jr. 2 for $59.99. The deals started with Garmin, but you can find them at other retailers, too. Amazon has the Vivomove HR, the Vivoactive 3, and the Vivofit Jr. 2 at the same low price.

The best value in this sale comes from the Vivomove HR. Not only is it $30 off, which is the largest discount, but it also doesn't go on sale nearly as much as the others. The Vivomove HR includes 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, plenty of wellness monitoring tools to help you manage stress, like a relaxation timer, and more. The battery will last up to five days in smart mode and as much as two weeks in watch mode. Get everything you need displayed for you including steps, calories, distance, heart rate, and more. You'll also be able to use features like auto upload, notifications, and music controls.

