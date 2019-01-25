Amazon's Fire TV Cube streaming media player is on sale for just $79.99 today, bringing the device down to one of its best prices ever there. It normally sells for $120.

If you're not averse to purchasing used products, Woot is offering a one-day sale on this streaming player in used condition for only $50. You'd receive a 90-day warranty with it, too.

CordCutters did a full review of the Fire TV Cube last summer. Essentially, imagine the way you use an Echo Dot now to control all the wirelessly connected appliances around your home. Then imagine that control plugged into your TV so you can control everything plugged in there with your voice as well. That's what you get with this new device. It's a way to turn on the TV, play your favorite DVD, adjust the volume on your home audio system, dim the lights, and get your microwave to cook some popcorn all without moving from the best spot on the couch.

The Fire TV Recast over-the-air DVR is $40 off currently as well.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.