Amazon has a special promotion running from now until January 28th. If you spend $20 on Kindle eBooks, the retailer will give you a $5 eBook credit back. That means you'll be able to get $25 worth of books for $20, which is fantastic considering that there are always so many Kindle book deals. You can earn the credit through multiple transactions, but note that you'll need to activate the offer first. The promotional credit will expire after 30 days, but it won't be hard to find another title to add to your collection.

You don't need a Kindle to read these titles, either. Just use one of Amazon's free Kindle reading apps for iOS, Android, PC, or Mac.

Thrifter posts Kindle discounts all the time. Some of my current favorites include Mark Twain: The Complete Novels for only $1 and Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace for free. There's a whole page of Kindle deals on Amazon every day as well.

Really, though, when you think about it, this $5 credit makes almost every book you buy right now a deal. Head to the Kindle store to see the millions of options. If you're not sure where to start, I highly recommend the Game of Thrones books, or you could go with a buzzy bestseller like Michelle Obama's Becoming. The options are basically endless as long as you shop before the promotion ends on the 28th.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.