The Eufy RoboVac 11c pet edition is down to $199.99 at Home Depot. The same vacuum cleaner goes for $300 at other retailers like Target. The deal is part of Home Depot's Special Buy of the Day, so the price will expire tonight.

The RoboVac 11C is designed to clean pet fur more efficiently. It can automatically increase suction power when it detects a surface that is normally harder to clean and lasts for up to 100 minutes per charge. There are two side brushes and a wide rolling brush to help clean up fur, dirt, dust and more. You can use it on hard floor surfaces as well as medium-pile carpet. It has 4.3 stars out of 5 based on 37 reviews at Home Depot.

See at Home Depot

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.