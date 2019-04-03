The Elgato Stream Deck controller is down to $119.99 at GameStop. The same 15-key controller sells for around $150 at most other retailers, including Amazon .

This controller really gives you a lot of creativity in how you run your podcasts, streams, and other content. You can switch on the fly, and since you can imbed folders within actions you can basically create unlimited actions.

If you're interested, but $120 is still too much for you, look into the 6-key Elgato Mini. It sells for around $85 regularly and often goes on sale for $70.

The deck has 15 LCD keys you can customize to perform unlimited actions. If you need to switch scenes, adjust your audio, send out social media messages, or anything else, you can assign these keys to do that on the fly. In fact, one key can perform an unlimited number of actions so you can get your routine down to just a button. The controller has direct integration with programs like OBS, XSplit, Streamlabs, and more. Users give it 4.6 stars based on over 570 reviews.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.