The DJI Phantom 4 Advanced+ quadcopter has dropped to $1,049 at B&H. The deal is part of B&H's DealZone, which means it's a temporary price. The drone normally sells for around $1,250 at B&H, but the next best price anywhere right now is $1,399 at BuyDig. It goes for as much as $1,599 at Walmart. The B&H deal includes free shipping and no taxes in some states.

The Phantom 4 Advanced has a camera with a one-inch 20MP sensor. It can shoot gimbal-stabilized video up to 4K and 60 fps. It has a 4.3 mile range and can fly up to 45 miles per hour for 30 minutes. The flight system has five vision sensors for obstacle avoidance. It can fly indoors and uses visual tracking for moving subjects. The Advanced Plus comes with a powerful remote controller with a 1080p display and the remote control has a built-in screen with GPS positioning.

Grab a spare battery or a larger capacity microSD card if you want to augment your experience.

