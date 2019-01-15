Amazon has the Roborock C10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner on sale for $147.99 when you apply code RRC104DM during checkout. That's the lowest this vacuum has ever dropped. Usually it would run you around $220, although we've seen it sell for as much as $300.

This robot can be controlled with a free app on your Android or iOS phone that lets you schedule, switch routines, direct spot cleanings, and more. It is also compatible with Alexa devices. It works over your home Wi-Fi network to help you stay in control of your new gadget. The cleaner automatically stops working if it gets picked up, and it'll navigate around you, your pets, and your furniture. It'll suck up pet hair, dust, crumbs, and goodness knows what else, and the large-volume canister means you won't have to empty it super frequently. It'll dock itself when it needs to be recharged, too. Your purchase includes a one-year warranty.

