Right now, Amazon is offering the Samsung DeX Pad Desktop Experience USB-C fast charger for just $52.85, which is a nice discount off its regular $70 price. It's also the lowest it has ever been on Amazon. The DeX Pad lets you take your smartphone and turn it into the brains of a computer while putting your work on a larger display. Once you dock your phone, it launches a special DeX mode on the connected monitor and lets you open up various applications as separate windows.

You can connect a mouse and keyboard to it as well to maximize your productivity or just use the touchscreen of the phone to act as a touch pad for the monitor. Beyond transforming your phone into a mobile computer, the DeX Pad also charges it quickly. The pad comes with a Fast Charge wall charger and USB-C cable to help you quickly top off your device's battery. Inside the DeX Pad is a fan to regulate the temperature of it, and Samsung includes an HDMI cable to help you get connected.

The DeX Pad is compatible with the Galaxy Note8, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S9, and Galaxy S9+.

