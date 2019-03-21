The Dell D2719HGF 27-inch 144 Hz 1080p FreeSync gaming monitor is down to $149.99 with code NEFPBJ41 at Newegg Flash. That's the lowest price we've seen on this monitor, including a sale last month that saw it drop to around $170. The same monitor sells for $205 at Newegg and $190 on Amazon. Newegg Flash sales are usually very temporary, but this one at least has a few days for you to make the right choice.

This Dell 27-inch monitor has a TN panel with full 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 2ms response time, and 144Hz refresh rate. The 400 nits brightness level supports a visible display with high contrast, and it uses AMD FreeSync technology to reduce screen tearing. The connectivity options include one DisplayPort, one HDMI, two USB 2.0 downstream ports, and one USB 3.0 upstream. The monitor also has integrated speakers and VESA mounting on the back.

