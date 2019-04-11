Having dependable editing software is essential for anyone looking to get into vlogging. For a limited time, you can snag Movavi's professional photo and video editing suite bundled with the Deco Gear DSLR Mirrorless Camera Bag and various accessories for just $14.95 at BuyDig when you enter promo code DECOBAG during checkout. The bundle is on sale at $50 otherwise, which still is a good value compared to buying all of the included software and accessories separately. Shipping is free.

Eight helpful photo and video editing programs are included with this set of DSLR camera accessories. You'll just need to use code DECOBAG to score this low price.

The Deco Gear camera bag included in the bundle is a stylish, lightweight bag that can fit a pro-sized DSLR camera, as well as a few lenses and accessories. It comes with a rain cover as well, but even more interesting are all the other accessories you'll receive with this purchase, from a Lens Blower and Lens Pen to a 12-inch Tripod, various cleaning wipes, and more.

Meanwhile, you'll also score a pack of eight software downloads, including Movavi's Video Suite, Photo Noir, Slideshow Maker, as well as PiZap Pro and more. Just the Video Suite on its own normally sells for $40. These will be sent as a digital code within your order's shipment.

