Amazon is offering the Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker for $17.99 today in red, black, white, and aqua. Usually it costs $30. Today's discount brings the cooker down to a price we've never seen before.

Whether you're meal prepping or decorating for Easter, today's historic low price is a no-brainer if you're in the market for something like this.

This deluxe egg cooker can cook up to 12 eggs at a time, quickly and easily. That means you can hard boil an entire carton of eggs to prepare for Easter decorating, meal prep, or your favorite recipes. If hard boiled eggs aren't your favorite, fear not. This can also soft boil, poach, scramble, and steam. You can even make individual omelets!

The machine is easy to use. Simply push a button or set a timer. The automatic shutoff prevents overcooking and the buzzer alerts you when your food is done. This cooker also has several dishwasher-safe parts and a small footprint so it won't take up much counter space.

Your purchase includes a poaching tray, omelet bowl, egg trays, measuring cup, recipe book, and one-year warranty. Amazon customers rated this 4.3 out of 5 stars based on over 1,300 customer reviews.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.