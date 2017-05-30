Our friends at Thrifter post some great deals every day, and here are the best ones available right now!

So, what are the best deals that you should be looking at right now? Well, let's take a look at them so you can see which ones are best for you!

From mobile phones to general tech, home goods and much more, the team at Thrifter is scouring the web every single day to find the best deals. Whether something hits a new all-time low, gets discounted for just a limited time, or has a new coupon code available for it, you won't want to miss out any of them. If you want to know about the deals as soon as they are happening, you'll want to follow Thrifter on Twitter , and sign up for the newsletter , because missing out on a great deal stinks!

We've all been there before. We think we have enough wall chargers in our house to keep our devices charged until your phone shows 1% battery remaining and you can't find one. Whether you think you need one or not, you should probably pick up one of Anker's 2-port PowerPort 2 wall chargers for just $8.99 with coupon code AABB2023. This is a savings of $4 from its regular price and makes it a must-have for anyone with more than one device in their house.

See at Amazon

There is no shortage of options when it comes to Lightning cables, and trying to understand what makes them different can drive you nuts. If you're looking for a cable that is extremely well rated, you'll want to check out this option from iXCC which is down to just $4.35 at Amazon with coupon code iXCCUHJK. This is a savings of more than $2 from its regular price and brings it down near the lowest it's ever been.

See at Amazon

Having a good router in your home can make all the difference in the speeds that your wireless network is delivering to your devices. You may think that a router is a router and that there is no need to pay a bunch of money to get a new one, but you'd be wrong. Netgear's Nighthawk AC1750 (R6700) is an extremely powerful, highly-rated dual-band Wi-Fi router, and right now you can pick one up for just $89 when clipping the on-page coupon. This is a $20 savings from its regular price.

See at Amazon

More great deals!

For even more great deals, and to see these discounts as they become available, be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!