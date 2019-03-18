Woot is offering the CyberPower 12-outlet 1500VA Intelligent LCD Series Uninterruptible Power Supply for just $89.99. This one-day sale saves you $40 off its price at Best Buy and other retailers and is the lowest we've seen it go. You can also save on shipping if you use your Amazon Prime account.

This UPS features a multifunction LCD display which can show you its internal battery level, power conditions, estimated runtime, and load capacity. Meanwhile, its dual 2.1A USB outlets can power two devices simultaneously. On the back side of the device are 10 surge-protected outlets, five of which offer battery backup in the event of a power outage. The CST135XLU also comes with a $500,000 Connected Equipment Guarantee and a 1-year warranty.

See at Woot

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.