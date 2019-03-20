The Corsair K70 Mk.2 RapidFire RGB mechanical gaming keyboard is down to $99.99 on Amazon. This version of the K70 Mk.2 normally sells for around $170. Even when it does go on sale, it only drops to around $130. Today's deal is the lowest we have ever seen.

Corsair's K70 Mk.2 keyboard is built with aircraft-grade brushed aluminum. There are advanced macros and light programming options with 8MB of profile storage and three stored profiles to remember your preferences. The Cherry MX Speed mechanical switches give you reliability, accuracy, and a super-fast 1.2mm actuation. It also has a USB pass-through port for additional USB access for a mouse or headset. Users give this keyboard 4.4 stars based on 451 reviews.

