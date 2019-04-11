Today only, Amazon is offering up to 40% off select Chemical Guys products to help keep your car looking spiffy. Prices start at just $27 in this one day sale.

Keep your car clean and shiny with these limited-time deals on Chemical Guys car care products. The sale ends tonight, so be sure to stock up while you can.

For example, you could pick up the Chemical Guys Complete Car Care Kit for $59.98. Normally that sells for over $100, and today's price is the best we've seen since early December. It has positive reviews and gives you all the products you need for heavy-duty car cleaning. From protecting paint to blasting away brake dust, you'll be covered.

Any of these products would make a nice gift for your favorite car enthusiast. Just make sure to place your order before the sale ends tonight.

