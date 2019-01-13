Amazon currently has the unlocked BlackBerry KEYone on sale for $339.99, which is a new all-time low. When it was first released, the KEYone sold for $550, but it has been selling for a more regular price around $400 since last June. Today's deal is $10 better than one we shared in September and the first time since then that it has dropped this low.

The KEYone has an intuitive smart keyboard with flick typing, fingerprint sensor, and customizable shortcuts. It's built with aluminum casing and Corning Gorilla glass for protection. It also has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, a 3505mAh battery, and runs on Android's Nougat operating system.

CrackBerry has the rundown on everything you need to know to use your new KEYone, including a Beginner's Guide and a list of helpful how-to articles. The BlackBerry KEY2 is also available these days, but it's going for around $630, which is a huge difference in price.

