Amazon is selling the Beyle Laptop Backpack for $23.99, but using code 35HKKG3Q during checkout drops the price to $15.59, a historic low for this product. It has very positive customer feedback as well.

This bag can safely store a laptop measuring up to 15.6 inches in its dedicated compartment, and the thick partitions protect your gear from any bumps or bruises. There's a separate compartment to hold the rest of your goodies, like notebooks, a hoodie, or snacks. Other pockets include a hidden anti-theft pocket and a water bottle pocket. There's also a convenient luggage handle space, making this the perfect carry-on.

This lightweight bag is waterproof and ergonomic. The back is breathable and comfortable. Another nice feature is the dedicated power bank pocket, which has a USB port so you can easily charge your devices without having to stop and dig around inside. You'll just have to supply your own power bank to take advantage of it.

See at Amazon

