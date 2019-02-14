The Presidents Day sale from Best Buy officially starts tomorrow for everyone, but if you're a My Best Buy member you can get early access today! It's free and easy to become a My Best Buy member, so there's no reason you can't get in on these deals. Whatever prices you find online, you can also find in store. Best Buy is also offering free shipping on a lot of items, even some that don't meet the regular threshold of $35. The sale goes through February 18.

There are smaller sales covering a bunch of different models within the larger sale. For example, if you want to setup your own home security system, you can get the Ring Alarm 5-piece kit on sale for $159.99 with a free 2nd-gen Echo Dot. Then you can add to it with video doorbells or spotlights, all of which you can save money on in this sale featuring Ring discounts.

If you need an inexpensive laptop you can save as much as $200 on Chromebooks and ultrabooks from a variety of brands including Dell, Asus, and Lenovo.

Some of the best deals in this sale include:

Check out the full sale and all the ways you can save thanks to Mr. Washington.

