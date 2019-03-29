Have you tried finding a power strip or surge protector in a brick-and-mortar store lately? The choices are slim and expensive, and they're outdated too. One of the main ways people charge electronics these days is with a USB cable, but good luck finding a power strip in-store that has a USB port on it. On the other hand, Amazon has a good selection available from various manufacturers, though most aren't cheap. Today however, Aukey is offering a sale on two of its USB Surge Protectors which feature both AC outlets and USB ports with prices starting at just $10. You'll need to use the appropriate promo code during checkout to snag the sale price.

Take $17 off this 600 joules Aukey surge protector with code 8I9VM3SZ . With 5 AC outlets and a couple of USB ports, it's got plenty of room to power your devices.

Code 7BVCA9ZG drops the price of the 1200 joules Aukey power strip by over $23. It protects your devices from power surges via its 8 AC outlets and 2 USB ports.

The most affordable of the power strips on sale today is this 5 outlet + 2 USB option which falls to $9.99 using promo code 8I9VM3SZ. That's a savings of $17 off its current price there, and it's a deal that's valid on both the white and black models of the product.

If you're in need of more AC outlets, there's a version with 8 outlets and 2 USB ports for $14.82 with promo code 7BVCA9ZG. That saves you 50% off its average cost, though it's been selling consistently for $38 since last summer.

Both of these products help to guard against power surges and spikes, prevent overheating and overcharging, and come with built-in mounting holes. A 24-month warranty is included with your purchase as well.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.