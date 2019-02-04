It's about time to start planning your summer road trip for 2019, and one essential piece of gear you'll want to ensure you have along for the ride is a portable battery charger. There's nothing worse than having your phone go dead right when you're in the middle of a trip to somewhere new, after all. Luckily, select models by Aukey are on sale at Amazon today through February 10 with prices starting as low as $22, though you'll need to make sure to use the appropriate promo code to snag these deals.

The most affordable of the power banks on sale today is Aukey's 20000mAh USB-C Power Bank with Quick Charge 2.0. Using promo code 5NJNTBU0 will drop its price down to $22.49 from $45. Quick Charge 2.0 lets you power up nearly 75% faster than conventional chargers allow, though there are now more advanced versions of the technology which can charge your devices even faster.

Alternatively, for just a few bucks more, Aukey's 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank is upgraded with Quick Charge 3.0. It's on sale for only $24.89 when you enter promo code CBOQGGVN during checkout, saving you $5 off its regular price in the process. While the power bank itself offers half the capacity as the option above, it's capable of powering Quick Charge-compatible devices at higher voltages for quicker charge-ups.

The 18W options above are both great if you're planning on using it with your phone. On the other hand, if you plan on using your future power bank to charge up something such as the Nintendo Switch or your laptop, you'll want a model with Power Delivery instead that can offer a much higher power output. At Amazon, you can pick up a 10000mAh USB-C PD Power Bank for $25.89 using code AHIGASBQ, or step up to the 20000mAh USB-C PD Power Bank with double the battery capacity for $33.59 with code ECZ4WOU9. Aukey includes a 24-month warranty with your purchase of any of the chargers included in today's sale.

