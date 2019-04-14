If you want to maximize the functionality of your smart lock, you should seriously consider the silver Smart Lock Pro and August Connect bundle , which is discounted to $165.95 on Amazon right now. That's one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for this bundle, which usually sells for around $230 and sometimes goes as high as $280. You'd have to go back to December and Black Friday before that to see it this low.

The bundle includes everything you need to not only add some smart functionality to your door but also connect it to your smart home system. And at this price it's less expensive than most of August's other options.

The Connect serves as a bridge between the 3rd generation smart lock and your smart home ecosystem. August's 3rd gen smart lock gives you wide-ranging control over your front door. With August's Door Sense, you'll be able to know if your door is closed and locked from anywhere. You'll be able to control access, too. For example, you can create guest access for visitors that only lasts for a few minutes or a few weeks. You can track the door's activity 24/7, too. The lock works with most single-cylinder deadbolts, and you'll be able to keep your existing locks and keys. It will lock automatically behind you and unlock when you approach. This lock uses the Z-Wave Plus wireless protocol, which is why you need the Connect.

