The Asus Lyra Trio home Wi-Fi system 3-pack is down to $199 at B&H when you clip the on-page coupon. You can also find this deal on Amazon and Newegg. The system is $300 without the coupon and regularly sells for around $250 at most retailers.
This is a great mesh networking system that basically gives you a way to make sure there are no Wi-Fi dead zones anywhere in your home. It has dual-band Wi-Fi with up to 1750 MB/s data throughput. There are three antennas and two Gigabit Ethernet ports along with MU-MIMO tech to ensure all the devices in your household can get fast speeds. You'll also be able to use advanced parental controls, personal wireless encryption, and a free app that helps with setup and network management. It's also compatible with Amazon Alexa for voice control.
