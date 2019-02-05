The Anker Soundcore Infini 2.1-channel 35-inch Bluetooth sound bar is down to $67.99 on Amazon currently. That brings it down to a new low price there, saving you over $30 off its regular price in the process.

Anker's sound bar is built with two tweeters and two subwoofers integrated into the design for an immersive experience. The BassUp technology enhances low frequencies for an extra boost. You can connect physically through optical, digital coaxial, or an aux connection, or stream wirelessly with Bluetooth. The sound bar comes with a remote that allows it to switch between different modes based on whether you're watching a movie, listening to music, or need stronger dialogue. It can also be wall mounted or placed in front of the TV.

See on Amazon

