The Anker Nebula Mars Lite portable home theater is down to $223.99 on Amazon. This is a match for the lowest price ever and one we haven't seen since Black Friday.

This portable projector has a battery that's large enough for three hours of runtime even when it's not plugged in. Turn any wall into a movie theater screen, even when you're at a party or outside somewhere. The 3000 lumen LED lamp can project a picture up to 800p with enhanced contrast for daytime viewing. It runs Android and can download apps like Netflix or YouTube for play from those. You can even wirelessly stream your Android or iOS screen to the projector. There's an HDMI input and a USB 3.0 port. Anker backs this up with a one-year warranty.

