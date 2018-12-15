It never hurts to have extra batteries on hand, and right now this 4-pack of AmazonBasics rechargeable AA batteries is on sale for $7.64. These batteries normally sell around $11, and even though they fluctuate a lot in price they've only dropped below $8 a few times in the past. Other batteries like AAA batteries are discounted right now too.
Speaking from personal experience, I have this same pack of four and use them primarily for charging my game controllers. With these you don't need a big, bulky dock sitting next to your TV and you don't have any messy cords like you would with a play-and-charge kit. Plus, with four of them you will always have a replacement when the batteries get low, though you may want to pick up a battery charger if you don't have one already.
These batteries can be stored for three years and still maintain 65% of their original charge. The 2400mAh capacity means they can provide a lot of juice before needing to be recharged. Plus, it will take hundreds of recharges before you even start to notice a capacity loss. Alternatively, you could pick up an 8-pack of regular AA batteries for $5.08, or even less if you choose the Subscribe & Save shipping method.
Amazon users give these batteries 4.2 stars based on over 5,100 user reviews.
