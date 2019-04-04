Woot is offering Amazon's 2017 Fire HD 8 tablet in refurbished condition for just $49.99 today only. While it's not currently available, you'd regularly pay $70 for a refurbished model at Amazon and the updated 2018 Fire HD 8 starts at $80 brand new. The offer applies to the all colors of the tablet in 32GB. The black model appears to have sold out already, so I wouldn't wait around.

Opt for the previous-gen Fire HD 8 in refurbished condition and save big today only. It's the perfect affordable and small tablet that packs enough power for media consumption and gaming — and it's especially great at this price.

The previous-gen tablet features an 8-inch HD display, quad-core processor, 12-hour battery life and 32GB of on-board storage. You'll probably want to pick up a microSD card with the money you save on this deal to add extra space for movies, games and more.

The 2018 Fire HD 8 doesn't add much hardware-wise over its predecessor other than support for larger 400GB microSD cards and an improved 2MP front-facing camera. If you don't mind the differences and don't have use for hands-free Alexa, you'd be wise to opt for the cheaper refurbished model.

Woot is listing the Fire HD 8 models as "Used - Good" as they may have minor cosmetic blemishes. They have been inspected and restored to fully working condition by an Amazon technician, however, and come with a 90-day Woot warranty.

