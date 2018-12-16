Alexa has changed how I use timers. It's just so easy to say "Alexa, countdown two minutes" that I end up using it for just about everything. Whether I need a reminder when the baby's bottle is warm, when my break is up, or when I can make the next move in a free-to-play video game (you know the ones with timed movements). Those games are so easy to get addicted to, not gonna lie. Well, the $29.99 Amazon Echo Wall Clock is finally available and, in addition to telling you the actual time, it also displays your Alexa countdowns.

Alexa's timers also work great in the kitchen when you need to know how long something's been simmering, how long you've been stirring, or any number of other things. You'll be able to see exactly how long you have and coordinate all the different parts of the meal. The clock also has the benefit of automatically adjusting based on Daylight Savings Time, which is unusual for an analog clock and a great little feature. It's not the smartest of smart home devices and needs a separate Alexa device like the 3rd-gen Echo Dot for the setting of timers, but if you're already in the Amazon ecosystem it's a simple, nifty addition.

Plus, it has such a simple, elegant design you can put it just about anywhere. Just keep it within Bluetooth range (about 30 feet) of your Alexa device. It has a 10-inch diameter and the 60 LEDs can display one or multiple timers. The clock also comes with mounting hardware and the four AA batteries needed to operate it. If you're still wondering whether or not you should get this, we've got the answer for you.

