Amazon has the DC 5-Film Collection on Blu-ray available for $39.96. That saves you about $7 off the average price. It's a steal considering the DVD version of this set is only $5 less.
This includes Blu-ray and Digital versions of Justice League, Wonder Woman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Man of Steel, and Suicide Squad. Of course, each movie also has its own special features to peruse. This would make an amazing gift for a DC fan you know and love.
There's actually a larger sale happening on select DC hero movies which you may want to check out as well.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.