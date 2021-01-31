If you need a good pair of earbuds that aren't too expensive but still have some excellent features, grab the Aukey EP-T27 USB-C true wireless earbuds. They are down to $27.49 right now when you clip the $15 off on-page coupon. Considering they are already on sale at the $42.49 going price compared to their regular $50 street price, you're saving a whole lot today.

These aren't the only Aukey earbuds on sale today, either. Want to pay even less? Get 10% off these $16 Aukey true wireless earbuds that also have USB-C and Quick Charge tech built in.

Listen up Aukey EP-T27 USB-C true wireless earbuds Uses Qualcomm's Bluetooth Audio SoC for integrated aptX and AAC support, giving you high-fidelity sound. Has four mics for filtering out background noise when taking phone calls. IPX7 resistance to water. 25-hour battery with charging case. $27.49 $42.00 $15 off See at Amazon With coupon: Clip the on-page coupon

You're going to get some high-quality sound out of these earbuds, especially for what you're paying. They have stunning stereo sound and a high-fidelity soundstage. That's thanks to Qualcomm's Bluetooth Audio system on a chip. It integrates support for aptX and AAC codex and delivers on the sound it promises.

You can also use these earbuds to answer the phone. Thanks to cVc 8.0 noise cancellation tech, the earbuds are designed to filter out background noise. They have four microphones so they can detect sounds that aren't your voice and get rid of them so you talk clearly with whomever.

The IPx7 rating means these earbuds are highly resistant to water. Don't worry about using these earbuds at the gym while you sweat or when you get caught in the rain while waiting for the bus. The earbuds will survive even if you get a bit soggy.

As far as the battery goes, the battery lasts for up to 5 hours on a single charge. You can use the included charging case to bring that to a total of 25 hours before you ever have to plug in anywhere. The case also charges via USB-C and takes just two hours to fully recharge, so you're going to be using these all the time.