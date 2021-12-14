Best Smart Home Products for Nest Mini in 2022

The Google Nest Mini is one of our favorite smart speakers around. It's tiny, adorable, and does all of the same Google Assistant tasks as its more expensive siblings. One of the most useful Assistant features is being able to control smart home gadgets with your voice, and the Nest Mini does this wonderfully. Here are a few of our favorite ones that work with it!

If we're making some suggestions

As you can see, just like with most smart assistants these days, there's a lot of variety when it comes to smart home gadgets that work with the Google Nest Mini. For most people, though, we'd recommend starting with the Philips Hue 4-Pack Starter Kit.

Smart bulbs are convenient, fun, and help to save some money on your energy bill thanks to the LED design. This starter kit is pricey, but once you have the included hub, you can buy new bulbs and connect up to 50 to it.

If you're looking for something more affordable, you also can't go wrong with the Wemo Mini. Smart plugs can be used for so many things, and without a doubt, this is one of the most reliable and easy-to-use.