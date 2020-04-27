Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.
Did you know you can earn rewards just from going to the gym, your favorite fitness club, or even on equipment for your own workout studio at home?
As people adapt to stay at home orders across the country, many are beginning to search for ways to continue their workout routines while at home. From yoga mats and dumbbells to kettlebells and treadmills, at-home workout equipment is highly sought after.
If you're wondering how you can earn the most rewards while working out at home, and how to keep earning rewards when you are able to head back to the gym, these are some of the best credit cards on the market for getting rewarded on gym memberships, fitness clubs, and workout equipment.
- The World Of Hyatt Credit Card: Workout world
- Chase Freedom®: Freedom rewards
- Citi® Double Cash Card: Double guns
- Chase Freedom® Unlimited: Unlimited days
- Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express: Cover the staples
The World Of Hyatt Credit Card: Workout world
Earn 2 points per dollar on fitness clubs and gym memberships. Earn 25,000 Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Plus, 25,000 Bonus Points after you spend $6,000 total within 6 months of account opening. Free nights start at 5,000 points. Receive 1 free night at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel or resort after your Cardmember anniversary. Earn an extra free night at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel if you spend $15,000 during your cardmember anniversary year. Get automatic World of Hyatt Elite status and 5 qualifying night credits every year as long as your account is open. Earn 2 qualifying night credits towards tier status every time you spend $5,000 on your card. Earn 9 points total for Hyatt stays - 4 Bonus Points per $1 spent at Hyatt hotels & 5 Base Points per $1 you can earn as a World of Hyatt member. Earn 2 Bonus Points per $1 spent at restaurants, on airlines tickets purchased directly from the airlines, on local transit and commuting and on fitness club and gym memberships
Chase Freedom®: Freedom rewards
Earn 5% cash back on gym memberships and fitness clubs between July 1, 2020, through September 30, 2020. Enjoy $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 14.99 - 23.74%. 3% intro balance transfer fee when you transfer a balance during the first 60 days your account is open, with a minimum of $5. No annual fee. Free credit score, updated weekly with Credit Journey℠.
Citi® Double Cash Card: Double guns
Earn cash back twice. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Balance Transfer Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 13.99% - 23.99%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month. There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. The standard variable APR for Citi Flex Plan is 13.99% – 23.99% based on your creditworthiness. Citi Flex Plan offers are made available at Citi's discretion.
Chase Freedom® Unlimited: Unlimited days
Earn 5% cash back on gym memberships and fitness clubs between July 1, 2020, through September 30, 2020. Enjoy $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases. 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers (then a variable APR of 16.49 - 25.24%). 3% intro balance transfer fee when you transfer a balance during the first 60 days your account is open, with a minimum of $5. No annual fee. No minimum to redeem for cash back. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open.
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express: Cover the staples
Earn 1% Cash Back on gym memberships, fitness clubs, and workout equipment. 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 3 months. 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% Cash Back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more, 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, and 1% Cash Back on other purchases. Over 3 million more places in the U.S. started accepting American Express® Cards in 2017 and 2018. Low intro APR: 0% for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers, currently 12.99%-23.99% Variable. $95 annual fee.
No matter which of these cards you choose, you're sure to get one that earns you some great rewards while getting in great shape.
