There are a ton of cases out there for the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, but year after year, one company continues to stand above it all. That company is Spigen, and once again, we've got a plethora of excellent case options for Google's latest and greatest. Without further ado, here's the full lineup!
Simply fantastic
Spigen Neo Hybrid
The Spigen Neo Hybrid is undoubtedly one of the best Pixel 3 cases you can buy. It strikes a near-perfect balance of durability, good looks, and slimness. For a deeper look, check out our review of it for the Pixel 2!
Just the basics
Spigen Thin Fit
The Spigen Thin Fit is an affordable case that keeps the Pixel 3 nice and slim while offering great protection for the sides and back. The top and bottom of the phone are left exposed, but this does give you a lower price and a thinner body.
Built like a tank
Spigen Tough Armor
Are you alright with adding some bulk to get more coverage? That's where the Tough Armor comes into play. The dual-layer design is built to withstand just about anything you throw at it, and the kickstand is great for hands-free video watching.
Affordable, reliable
Spigen Rugged Armor
The Rugged Armor is a great choice if you want to keep your Pixel 3 safe without spending too much cash. The carbon fiber finish looks downright awesome, and Spigen's Air Cushion Technology is packed into all four corners to protect against all sorts of impacts and drops.
Best of both worlds
Spigen Slim Armor
Spigen's Slim Armor case offers the best of both words from the previous two cases. It's got a slimmer profile than the Tough Armor but still maintains a durable dual-layer design and built-in kickstand. It really is the complete package.
A clear winner
Spigen Slim Armor Crystal
The Pixel 3 is a good-looking phone, so it'd be a shame to completely hide it in a case. With the Slim Armor Crystal, you can see the entirety of your Pixel 3 while still giving it ample protection. There's a shock-absorbent bumper, slim frame, and support for wireless charging through the case.
It's got everything
Spigen Ultra Hybrid S
Perhaps one of the more interesting cases on this list is the Ultra Hybrid S. You get a nice clear design so you can still see your Pixel 3, shock-absorbent bumpers, and a kickstand on the back to prop your phone up just about anywhere.
Great value
Spigen Liquid Crystal
If you want a more basic case that's built well but will also help you stay on a budget, the Spigen Liquid Crystal is the one to get. It adds very little bulk, features Spigen's excellent Air Cushion Technology, and has precise cutouts for everything. Get a closer look by reading our review of the case for the Pixel 2!
Durable and slim
Spigen Thin Fit 360
The Thin Fit 360 offers a great balance of 360-degree protection while adding hardly any bulk to your new Pixel 3 / 3 XL. There are precise cutouts for the fingerprint sensor, camera, and buttons, and you can still wirelessly charge the phone without having to take the case off.
As you can see, Spigen has a case for pretty much everyone no matter your taste or preference. My personal favorite is the Neo Hybrid as it offers one of the best combos of style and protection, but whether you're in the market for something a little bulkier, prefer a clear case, or anything else, you've got a lot to choose from here.
