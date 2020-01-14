The days of tablets flooding the market are gone, but that doesn't mean that there still aren't use-cases for them. Samsung has been driving this point home with its Tab line of devices, but there are still even more tablets to choose from. But what are you supposed to do after you get your tablet and are signed in? We have found the best apps to take advantage of the screen real estate and processing power of your tablets.

Get the best apps that work for you

The Play Store includes thousands of different apps for you to install and try, but not all of them have been optimized for tablets. However, when you dive deeper and find an application like Adobe Lightroom, you'll truly see the benefits of having a bigger screen to get work done. Lightroom makes photo editing a breeze and allows you to take your basic photo and turn it into a masterpiece.

Then, when it's time to kick back and relax, what better way to do that than with Netflix? Netflix gives you access to more movies, TV shows, and documentaries than you'll know what to do with. Plus, the application gives you the ability to download your favorites directly to the tablet so they can be viewed even if you don't have a network connection.